Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,896 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.99 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

