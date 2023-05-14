Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

