Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after acquiring an additional 458,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

