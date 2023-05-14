Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

