Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

