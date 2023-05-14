Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 202,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

