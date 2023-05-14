Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.68 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

