Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $10,625,139. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $292.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.