Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

