Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

