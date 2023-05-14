Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 31,790 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

