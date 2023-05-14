Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 447,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $159.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $8,780,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

