Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,974 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of UGI worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UGI by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

