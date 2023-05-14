Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,148 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

