Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 445 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PDD were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

