Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,195 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $286.34 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average is $317.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

