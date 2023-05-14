Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 864,050 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864,050 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock worth $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.