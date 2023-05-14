Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Rithm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

