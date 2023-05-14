Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,839,660,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth $631,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000.

NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

