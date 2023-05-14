Tingo Group (TIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tingo Group Price Performance

TIO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55. Tingo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

