TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.12. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

