TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.12. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.
