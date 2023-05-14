Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 290 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.92 and a 200-day moving average of $417.75. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

