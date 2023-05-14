Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 8,860 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

