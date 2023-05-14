Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after buying an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

