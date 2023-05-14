Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.