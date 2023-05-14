Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 11,312 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.