Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

