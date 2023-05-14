Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

