Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.12 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,365. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.18 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

