Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AES were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

