Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

