Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.66%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

