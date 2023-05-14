Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,430 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.3 %

AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

