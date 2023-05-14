Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,037 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.