Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 520 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,431. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

