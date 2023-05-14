Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

