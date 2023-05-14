Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 14,894 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

