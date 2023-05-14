Trevena (TRVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trevena Stock Down 11.2 %
TRVN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Trevena
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.