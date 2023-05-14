Trevena (TRVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Trevena to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Down 11.2 %

TRVN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Trevena

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.