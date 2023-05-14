Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Up 7.1% After Dividend Announcement

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15. 310,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,054,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$727.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5049669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service



Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

