Trust Co of Kansas Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 5.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

