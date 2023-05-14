TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.78. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.