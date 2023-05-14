TVA Group (TSE:TVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for TVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group ( TSE:TVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$171.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.00 million.

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

