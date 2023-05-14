Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.
Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 3.3 %
Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.