Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

