Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
