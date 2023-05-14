Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 725,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

