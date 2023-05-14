Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582,282 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of TWO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

