UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $58,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,121,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

