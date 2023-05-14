UBS Group AG Purchases 23,340 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $59,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 883,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $368.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

