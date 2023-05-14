Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $513.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.75.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

