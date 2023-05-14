Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

UL stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

