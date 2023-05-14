Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

